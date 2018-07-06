Young Writers Project: 'A Stormy Night'

The humid air drags in my throat

as I scribble on a notepad,

not wanting to forget.

Heat lightning dances

in thundering radiance

along ridges of shadow.

A bloodied moon rises

as a dead husk of bone

instead of a bright pool of energy.

Fireflies charge

their bioluminescent light

in the sprinkle of rain,

mirroring the sky.

The fan drones in the window,

hardly sharing the cold-blowing air

with any of the house’s inhabitants.

As I write this true poem

without my second pair of eyes,

I can barely see the flashes

in the warm ink of night.