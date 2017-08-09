Young Writers Project: 'The Struggles Of Growing Up White As A Chinese Adoptee'

Every comment echoes and rings in my head.

I know I don't look like them.

I know that my blood doesn't belong to them.

But I love them as my family more than I could for anyone else.

"What is your parents' country of origin?"

You tried so hard to be polite.

But salt is still salt

no matter how you present it

and you rubbed it

right

into

wounds

of days past,

and it stung.

"I'm adopted,"

melts off my tongue

like ice in the summer,

every

single

time.

"Have you ever wanted to meet your real parents?"

I already know them.

They gave me a home

and all that a child could ever need.

They love me

more than the people who left me

at an orphanage when I didn't even know my name.

“My biological parents?

Not really."

My god, it stings.

I thought I had this worked out in my head ages ago.

But my mom and dad are realer parents than any

strangers

who gave me life could ever be.

Wait.

Part of me wants to go back and see

all that would have been had my "mom"

not abandoned me.

I always wonder if I have a sister or a brother

or someone that looks like me that would love me.

I know it's futile trying to find out

and these people would be strangers regardless,

but with the emphasis

on this idea of real,

it feels more and more like a necessity

that bores itself deeper in my chest

and leaves gaps in the world I built.

I can't blend in

and I'm stuck with a hand caught between gates

of yellow vs. white

and real vs. fake

and family vs. family.

I feel guilty for rejecting the culture that I have been ostracized from for so long.

I feel guilty for consuming the culture that I have been ostracized from for so long.

It's suffocating me.

Perhaps I let go of the part of me that loved myself and my ancestry

when classmates made a point by writing Asian across my math homework

in the seventh grade.

Everyone said I was overreacting, but my throat still tightens thinking of it.

I threw away a part of me with that project that day.

