Related Program: 
Young Writers Project

Young Writers Project: 'The Struggles Of Growing Up White As A Chinese Adoptee'

By Lonna Niedig 1 hour ago
  • Lonna Neidig, a senior at Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans, writes about her experience growing up as a Chinese adoptee in a white family in Vermont.
    Lonna Neidig, a senior at Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans, writes about her experience growing up as a Chinese adoptee in a white family in Vermont.
    Kevin Huang

Every comment echoes and rings in my head.
I know I don't look like them.
I know that my blood doesn't belong to them.
But I love them as my family more than I could for anyone else.

"What is your parents' country of origin?"

You tried so hard to be polite.
But salt is still salt
no matter how you present it
and you rubbed it
right
into
wounds
of days past,
and it stung.

"I'm adopted,"
melts off my tongue
like ice in the summer,
every
single
time.

"Have you ever wanted to meet your real parents?"
I already know them.
They gave me a home
and all that a child could ever need.
They love me
more than the people who left me
at an orphanage when I didn't even know my name.

“My biological parents?
Not really."
My god, it stings.
I thought I had this worked out in my head ages ago.
But my mom and dad are realer parents than any
strangers
who gave me life could ever be.

Wait.

Part of me wants to go back and see
all that would have been had my "mom"
not abandoned me.

I always wonder if I have a sister or a brother
or someone that looks like me that would love me.

I know it's futile trying to find out
and these people would be strangers regardless,
but with the emphasis
on this idea of real,
it feels more and more like a necessity
that bores itself deeper in my chest
and leaves gaps in the world I built.

I can't blend in
and I'm stuck with a hand caught between gates
of yellow vs. white
and real vs. fake
and family vs. family.

I feel guilty for rejecting the culture that I have been ostracized from for so long.
I feel guilty for consuming the culture that I have been ostracized from for so long.

It's suffocating me.

Perhaps I let go of the part of me that loved myself and my ancestry
when classmates made a point by writing Asian across my math homework
in the seventh grade.
Everyone said I was overreacting, but my throat still tightens thinking of it.

I threw away a part of me with that project that day.

The Young Writers Project provides VPR's audience another avenue to hear and read selections from Vermont's young writers, as well as their expressions through photography and other visual arts. The project is a collaboration organized by Geoff Gevalt at the Young Writers Project. The thoughts and ideas expressed here are the writers' own and do not necessarily reflect those of Vermont Public Radio.

Tags: 
Featured Programs
Arts & Culture
Young Writers Project

Related Content

State Archaeologist Unearths Vermont's Past

By & Jul 31, 2017
An archaeological dig at Jamaica State Park in 2010 found ample evidence that the site was a seasonal fishing camp at least 7,000 years ago.
VPR FILE

When we discuss archaeology in Vermont, it's not about dinosaurs or the homesteads of noted figures who lived here. Instead, we focus on the things that the everyday people who preceded us  left behind as clues about their daily existence.

The Writing On The Wall: Artists Ask Community To Contibute To Interactive Mural

By Jul 27, 2017
(From l to r) Frog Hollow director Rob Hunter takes a floor mop to the interactive mural designs to make way for a new one; chalk pieces used to create mural; artist Tara Goreau pauses during drawing session; a young artist joins Goreau.
Rob Hunter/Frog Hollow, courtesy

The medium is impermanent but the artists and organizers behind the Community Interactive Mural project hope its imprint lingers.

Illustrator Hosts Cartoon Fellowship In N.H. Home Where J.D. Salinger Lived

By Jul 25, 2017
Harry Bliss, a longtime illustrator and cartoonist stands outside his New Hampshire home, where he will be hosting a fellowship for burgeoning cartoonists. The house happens to have been the residence of the famously reclusive author, J.D. Salinger.
Rebecca Sananes / Vermont Public Radio

The Center for Cartoon Studies and illustrator Harry Bliss are inviting a new generation of cartoonists to apply for a fellowship at Bliss's house. The well-known illustrator lives in the former home of a well-known author: J.D. Salinger.