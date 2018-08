Thunder pounded my chest.

All I saw was a haze;

I was lost in a daze.

The lightning struck –

and I was out all out of luck.

Home was gone

and I was left in the rain.

It brought me pain!

I kept walking through the mist,

hoping for light –

until the rain and I began to fight.

Then sunshine peeked

through the darkness

(only rays).

I looked toward the light –

oh, was it ever bright –

and that is when I found out

the world communicated

in many different ways.