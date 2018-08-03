Young Writers Project: 'Tangled Roots'

When two trees surface

into the wrenching winds,

the longing currents and

the undeniable horrors

that cannot be avoided,

these two trees accept

that they will be next to

each other for as long

as forever. They are, it

seems, forced to be

friends. These two trees

grow up. They grow

their leaves, lengthen

their trunks and watch

the other grow with age.

They have a bond. A

forced bond, perhaps,

but nevertheless a

strong one. As close

trees grow, their roots

grow too. And as the roots

grow underground,

undetected, they begin to explore

on their own with no control or

restraint. Sometimes they venture

into the unknown and become

tangled in the other's roots.

Some tangles are difficult to untie.

And as the knot of roots becomes

tighter and tighter, the trees

want nothing more than for it

to be untied. The desperation

for the knot to be untied

brings anger, and from

that anger comes sadness –

we all cherish privacy.

But the agony of exposure

can bring out the worst in us.

And the two trees no longer

have the freedom that they

would have had, if their

closeness had not been

forced upon them. Their

forced friendship could no

longer continue, as the trees

could not grow – nor enjoy

watching each other grow

with themselves.

And they were sad.

