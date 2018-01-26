Young Writers Project: 'Teachers Say, Students Say'

Related Program: 
  • Maddie Thibeault is a 12-year-old seventh grader from Vermont.
    Young Writers Project Photo Library, photo by Desiree Holmes

*NOTE: Some readers may find the language within the writing selection offensive*

Teachers say you're perfect.
They say don't listen to hate; but how do you not listen to hate when it surrounds you?

Students say the hate.
They say "Fag" "Dyke" "Tranny" when you're just trying to survive another day.
Students listen to other students, so if you're not popular, bid your self-esteem goodbye.

Teachers say that they'll support you.
They support you and smile when you get a good grade.
Sometimes, they feel like family.

Students say that they'll support you.
The support is half lived.
Sometimes, they feel like that aunt who hates you for no reason.

Teachers say what matters.

Students say what's painful.
 

