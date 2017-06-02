Related Program: 
Young Writers Project

Young Writers Project: 'Through Your Eyes'

By Lila Taylor 50 minutes ago
  • Lila Taylor, a seventh-grade student from Charlotte, writes about her admiration for someone and how she wonders what that person thinks of her.
    Lila Taylor, Courtesy

Through my eyes you are beautiful.
The person next to me might not see it.
They might not see the sparkle in your eyes,
the gentle wave of your hair.
But I do.

Through my eyes you are a friend,
but not just a friend.
You are a heartbreak,
you are a question, you are an answer,
all combined.  
You are someone who has achieved the goals
I’m working to accomplish.
You are a light in the dark,
and you are the darkness that covers me.
You are the only one who can stop my tears.
You are the one who is making them fall.
Through my eyes you are all these things.
Who am I through your eyes?
Am I a friend, or am I more than a friend?
Am I beautiful, or am I ugly?
Am I the light, or am I the dark?
Am I a heartbreak, or am I a mere second thought?
Do I look like a failure because I am still
trying,
while you are succeeding more than I probably ever can?
I know how you look through my eyes,
how I see you…
How do I look through your eyes?
How do you see me?
Sometimes I wish I could see myself through
your eyes,
just for one day.
 

The Young Writers Project provides VPR's audience another avenue to hear and read selections from Vermont's young writers. The project is a collaboration organized by Geoff Gevalt at the Young Writers Project. The thoughts and ideas expressed here are the writers' own and do not necessarily reflect those of Vermont Public Radio.
 

