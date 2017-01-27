Young Writers Project: 'Too Young For Something Like Diabetes'

As I walk into the hospital,

I breathe in the scent of disinfectant

and stale air,

and the fluorescent lights

make me squint

as I shake off the snow

that has accumulated on my jacket.

In the elevator,

I press number three,

because you're there.

I close my eyes

and try to not think

about it all too much

because

I have to appear strong.

I'm your older sister,

the one who protects you,

keeps you safe,

doesn't let bad things happen to you.

I guess this particular situation was

out of my control.

My boots are soundless

as I leave the elevator

and turn the corner,

your room in sight.

318, a green sign reads above

your open door.

My breath leaves my lungs

and refuses to come back

when I see you.

Your hair is still perfect

even though it's messy.

Your wide green eyes crinkle up,

happy to see us,

but your pain is easy to see.

You're dressed in a smock

with little designs spread across it,

tied in back.

You look small as you lie there,

but you also look so tired,

so old.

A foreign tube forces liquid into

your innocent arm

jabbing into that sweet crook,

your young blood dried and stained

on the gauze.

I smile and force air

in and out,

out and in.

You're smiling and talking

about how much blood

they've taken from you

but you're okay,

because you're strong

and don't complain much.

This is going to change how you live.

This isn't going away,

and it isn't going to be easy.

But, oh, my brother,

I will help you and

I will see you through.

I promise.

Because you're too young for this.

Too young to handle it on your own.