Young Writers Project: 'That Wall'

By Lana Wood 1 hour ago
    Newbury-based poet Lana Wood uses humor to contemplate the fourth wall.
    YWP Media Library, photo by Gabrielle McKitty

Do you ever feel like life is written for you?
Do you ever feel like your thoughts aren’t your own?
Do you ever feel like some 16-year-old theater geek
is sitting in front of a computer,
writing about how you feel?
Do you ever want to just… reach out?

Push on that wall over there.
No, not that wall! This one.
You know, the one marked “Do not push.”
What would happen?

Hey you, I asked you a question.
Yeah, you.
What would I see?

A god?
A writer?
A cartoonist?
A director holding his camera?

There’s got to be more than this.

