Young Writers Project: 'Waterfalls'

Dappled sun that finds its way through the leaves and branches

Draws patterns on my arms, and it is a funny kind of quiet here, the sound

Muffled by the rushing waterfalls

A little chill creeps up my legs and arms and I almost, almost give in to the shiver

Toes curled against the slick moss black rock, here a shard of glass from

A beer bottle someone smashed; some idiot found their way into this sanctuary

Letting my towel fall from my shoulders and taking a tiny step forward

Deep, black water, cliff undercut and waterfalls tumbling down above

A log across one of the falls – I walked it once, slick and terrifying, but only to show off

Now, voices drift to me over the dull sound of the falls, friends coming

I got here first, ran all the way along the narrow path to be the first one in,

And now, they’re here

Better jump, and fast

Body contradicts me, no, no, no, too cold

But mind over matter and

A gasp escapes my lips but is cut off as I plunge under

Body in a straight line, deep, deeper until my toes touch the bottom and my hands

Search frantically for a rock to carry up – not too small

But not too large to swim upward with, either

Got one, and kick hard, head pounding, chest aching from holding my breath

Break the surface finally

Laughing, swim to the edge

Now they’re here – moms with packed lunches and towels,

Little kids who squeal with delight

And my friends, hesitating a little, but one by one they jump to join me

And some of them scream at the cold,

But soon the water feels perfect – we could stay in all day

When the first of us starts to shiver, we resist it

But it spreads, it’s contagious and soon our arms and legs are shaking and

Teeth clacking, blue lips and shivering bodies, we clamber out of the water

Towels spread on the big rock,

Desperately trying to soak in the warmth of the few rays of sun that fall across us

When we’re not soaking anymore, only damp, someone suggests we go in again

We’re undecided, the hairs on our arms still stand on end and

The occasional shiver spasms through us

And then the magic words “Well, I’m going in” concrete our resolve

And we jump, and it’s harder this time, and our lips turn blue faster

But even as we’re leaving, we yearn for more – “We should do this every week,” and

“Can’t we stay?”

But parents have Things To Do and Places To Be and one last look over our shoulders is all we get

One last look at the great, roaring falls is all we get

But it’ll still be there for us – for me, nearly in my backyard

Only two miles through the woods

And for them, not more than a fifteen-minute drive

We’ll be back



