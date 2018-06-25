Young Writers Project: 'We Must Not Give Up'

We must not give up,

‘cause the world is not our home bus

and will lap us anytime.

It will not stop moving,

no matter who you are.

We must not give up,

‘cause we have dreams to feed.

And they cannot be fed

by anybody else except us.

We must not give up,

‘cause we must tell those

who dare to say that we can't do it

that we can.

And they must stop

underestimating our will to fight,

or they are going to be fought.

We must not give up,

‘cause we are trapped

in this game of life

and the only way out is to beat it.

But just so you know,

we can't defeat this game

with this low level of courage.

We must keep moving.

We must keep running.

We must keep playing.

We must keep getting up.

We must not give up,

so we can rise as champions.

