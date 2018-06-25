Related Program: 
Young Writers Project

Young Writers Project: 'We Must Not Give Up'

By Hussein Amuri 1 hour ago
  • Winooski writer Hussein Amuri, 14, shouts from the rooftops this week, as he chooses not to address any one difficult situation and encourages the reader to
    YWP Photo Library, photo by Hanna Gustafson, South Burlington, Vermont

We must not give up,
‘cause the world is not our home bus
and will lap us anytime.
It will not stop moving,
no matter who you are.

We must not give up,
‘cause we have dreams to feed.
And they cannot be fed
by anybody else except us.

We must not give up,
‘cause we must tell those
who dare to say that we can't do it
that we can.
And they must stop
underestimating our will to fight,
or they are going to be fought.

We must not give up,
‘cause we are trapped
in this game of life
and the only way out is to beat it.
But just so you know,
we can't defeat this game
with this low level of courage.
We must keep moving.
We must keep running.
We must keep playing.
We must keep getting up.
We must not give up,
so we can rise as champions.
 

