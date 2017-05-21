Related Program: 
Young Writers Project: 'What Are You Afraid Of?'

By Anna Phelps 36 minutes ago
  Anna Phelps, an eighth grader from Wolcott, shares an interview with her little sister.
    Anna Phelps, an eighth grader from Wolcott, shares an interview with her little sister.
    Courtesy, Phelps Family

*Sister Speaking/*Anna Speaking

Hey Anna.

What?

What are you afraid of?

Hmm. I don't know. I can't think of anything right now.

I know. You're afraid of getting an F. 

Well, I mean I guess I am. But I wouldn't start running around in a circle screaming if I got one.

I'm not scared of getting an F. I would feel special because I have never gotten one before and it would be different. I like being different sometimes.

(chuckling) Maybe you should think of being different in another way. F's aren't really a good thing.

I know that already. Hey Anna. You still haven't told me what you're afraid of.

That's because I still haven't thought of anything yet and...

You're afraid of your diabetes. I know this because I'm smart.

Why would you think I'm afraid of that?

Because I don't know what it feels like.

(Long Pause)

It feels like nothing. And I'm not afraid of it.

Oh. Are you afraid of dying?

Umm... Not particularly. I would say I'm more afraid of the people I love dying around me.

Like me?

Yes. But don't talk like that. Nobody's going anywhere any time soon.

I'm scared of snakes.

Okay.

Are you scared of snakes?

Nope. I used to be when I was your age, but I think most kids usually are.

Guess what?

What?

Tire swings are fun.

Yep.

Please tell me something your afraid of? I don't want to keep guessing.

I really don't know. I guess I would say I'm afraid of getting lost.

Like in a grocery store or corn maze? That's a bit of a weird fear. You'd find your way out sooner or later.

Not like that. I'm more afraid of getting lost in my own mind and not being able to find a way out of there. It would get lonely. And, I guess I'm also scared of being alone.

I don't understand.

You don't have to. But I told you my fear, so let's stop talking about it now before I start feeling sadder than I already am.

Hey Anna.

What?

Let's go in. I just saw a snake.

(laughing) Okay.

The Young Writers Project provides VPR's audience another avenue to hear and read selections from Vermont's young writers. The project is a collaboration organized by Geoff Gevalt at the Young Writers Project. The thoughts and ideas expressed here are the writers' own and do not necessarily reflect those of Vermont Public Radio.
 

