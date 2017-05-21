Young Writers Project: 'What Are You Afraid Of?'

*Sister Speaking/*Anna Speaking

Hey Anna.

What?

What are you afraid of?

Hmm. I don't know. I can't think of anything right now.

I know. You're afraid of getting an F.

Well, I mean I guess I am. But I wouldn't start running around in a circle screaming if I got one.

I'm not scared of getting an F. I would feel special because I have never gotten one before and it would be different. I like being different sometimes.

(chuckling) Maybe you should think of being different in another way. F's aren't really a good thing.

I know that already. Hey Anna. You still haven't told me what you're afraid of.

That's because I still haven't thought of anything yet and...

You're afraid of your diabetes. I know this because I'm smart.

Why would you think I'm afraid of that?

Because I don't know what it feels like.

(Long Pause)

It feels like nothing. And I'm not afraid of it.

Oh. Are you afraid of dying?

Umm... Not particularly. I would say I'm more afraid of the people I love dying around me.

Like me?

Yes. But don't talk like that. Nobody's going anywhere any time soon.

I'm scared of snakes.

Okay.

Are you scared of snakes?

Nope. I used to be when I was your age, but I think most kids usually are.

Guess what?

What?

Tire swings are fun.

Yep.

Please tell me something your afraid of? I don't want to keep guessing.

I really don't know. I guess I would say I'm afraid of getting lost.

Like in a grocery store or corn maze? That's a bit of a weird fear. You'd find your way out sooner or later.

Not like that. I'm more afraid of getting lost in my own mind and not being able to find a way out of there. It would get lonely. And, I guess I'm also scared of being alone.

I don't understand.

You don't have to. But I told you my fear, so let's stop talking about it now before I start feeling sadder than I already am.

Hey Anna.

What?

Let's go in. I just saw a snake.

(laughing) Okay.

The Young Writers Project provides VPR's audience another avenue to hear and read selections from Vermont's young writers. The project is a collaboration organized by Geoff Gevalt at the Young Writers Project. The thoughts and ideas expressed here are the writers' own and do not necessarily reflect those of Vermont Public Radio.

