Young Writers Project: 'What Are You Afraid Of?'

*Sister Speaking/*Anna Speaking
Hey Anna.
What?
What are you afraid of?
Hmm. I don't know. I can't think of anything right now.
I know. You're afraid of getting an F.
Well, I mean I guess I am. But I wouldn't start running around in a circle screaming if I got one.
I'm not scared of getting an F. I would feel special because I have never gotten one before and it would be different. I like being different sometimes.
(chuckling) Maybe you should think of being different in another way. F's aren't really a good thing.
I know that already. Hey Anna. You still haven't told me what you're afraid of.
That's because I still haven't thought of anything yet and...
You're afraid of your diabetes. I know this because I'm smart.
Why would you think I'm afraid of that?
Because I don't know what it feels like.
(Long Pause)
It feels like nothing. And I'm not afraid of it.
Oh. Are you afraid of dying?
Umm... Not particularly. I would say I'm more afraid of the people I love dying around me.
Like me?
Yes. But don't talk like that. Nobody's going anywhere any time soon.
I'm scared of snakes.
Okay.
Are you scared of snakes?
Nope. I used to be when I was your age, but I think most kids usually are.
Guess what?
What?
Tire swings are fun.
Yep.
Please tell me something your afraid of? I don't want to keep guessing.
I really don't know. I guess I would say I'm afraid of getting lost.
Like in a grocery store or corn maze? That's a bit of a weird fear. You'd find your way out sooner or later.
Not like that. I'm more afraid of getting lost in my own mind and not being able to find a way out of there. It would get lonely. And, I guess I'm also scared of being alone.
I don't understand.
You don't have to. But I told you my fear, so let's stop talking about it now before I start feeling sadder than I already am.
Hey Anna.
What?
Let's go in. I just saw a snake.
(laughing) Okay.
The Young Writers Project provides VPR's audience another avenue to hear and read selections from Vermont's young writers. The project is a collaboration organized by Geoff Gevalt at the Young Writers Project. The thoughts and ideas expressed here are the writers' own and do not necessarily reflect those of Vermont Public Radio.