Young Writers Project: 'What We Love About You'

We’d started talking about hands.

Anna told you that you have

beautiful hands.

You protested,

saying that they were too

old, wrinkly and twisted

to be beautiful.

Anna insisted you, and your hands,

are beautiful.

Uncle John saw the problem:

You didn’t see your worth.

So he suggested we go in

a circle and say

what we love about you.

Anna said she loves your stories.

I said I love your soft, lovable,

huggable personality.

Mom said she loves your strength,

how you raised her and her

eight siblings alone

after Grandpa died.

Aunt Sandra said she loves

that you are like a second mother to her.

Alex said she loves your kindness.

Sarah said she loves your compassion.

​Georgia said she loves your

ability to help others.

Emma said she loves how you are

​always looking out for us.

​Uncle John said he loves your

ability to get up after something

​knocks you down, and your ability

​to smile after you are knocked down.

​I hope some of that

got through to you.

​I hope you realize now

​how truly amazing you are.

