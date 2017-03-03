Young Writers Project: 'What We Love About You'

We’d started talking about hands.
Anna told you that you have
beautiful hands.
You protested,
saying that they were too
old, wrinkly and twisted
to be beautiful.
Anna insisted you, and your hands,
are beautiful.
Uncle John saw the problem:
You didn’t see your worth.
So he suggested we go in
a circle and say
what we love about you.
Anna said she loves your stories.
I said I love your soft, lovable,
huggable personality.
Mom said she loves your strength,
how you raised her and her
eight siblings alone
after Grandpa died.
Aunt Sandra said she loves
that you are like a second mother to her.
Alex said she loves your kindness.
Sarah said she loves your compassion.
Georgia said she loves your
ability to help others.
Emma said she loves how you are
always looking out for us.
Uncle John said he loves your
ability to get up after something
knocks you down, and your ability
to smile after you are knocked down.
I hope some of that
got through to you.
I hope you realize now
how truly amazing you are.
The Young Writers Project provides VPR's audience another avenue to hear and read selections from Vermont's young writers. The project is a collaboration organized by Geoff Gevalt at the Young Writers Project. The thoughts and ideas expressed here are the writers' own and do not necessarily reflect those of Vermont Public Radio.