Related Program: 
Young Writers Project

Young Writers Project: 'What We Love About You'

By Elizabeth Magnan 10 minutes ago
  • Elizabeth Magnan is 16 years old and lives in Fairfield. Her piece captures a moment she shared with her family around the dinner table.
    Elizabeth Magnan is 16 years old and lives in Fairfield. Her piece captures a moment she shared with her family around the dinner table.
    Courtesy, Susan Reid

We’d started talking about hands.

Anna told you that you have

beautiful hands.

You protested,

saying that they were too

old, wrinkly and twisted

to be beautiful.

Anna insisted you, and your hands,

are beautiful.

Uncle John saw the problem:

You didn’t see your worth.

So he suggested we go in

a circle and say

what we love about you.

Anna said she loves your stories.

I said I love your soft, lovable,

huggable personality.

Mom said she loves your strength,

how you raised her and her

eight siblings alone

after Grandpa died.

Aunt Sandra said she loves

that you are like a second mother to her.

Alex said she loves your kindness.

Sarah said she loves your compassion.

​Georgia said she loves your

ability to help others.

Emma said she loves how you are

​always looking out for us.

​Uncle John said he loves your

ability to get up after something

​knocks you down, and your ability

​to smile after you are knocked down.

​I hope some of that

got through to you.

​I hope you realize now

​how truly amazing you are.

The Young Writers Project provides VPR's audience another avenue to hear and read selections from Vermont's young writers. The project is a collaboration organized by Geoff Gevalt at the Young Writers Project. The thoughts and ideas expressed here are the writers' own and do not necessarily reflect those of Vermont Public Radio.

Tags: 
Featured Programs
Young Writers Project
Arts & Culture

Related Content

Exploring The Link Between Art And Healing

By 21 hours ago
hookmedia / VPR

A series of discussions put on by the Arts Council of Windham County will explore the therapeutic properties of art — and the connection between creating and healing.

Rutland Announces New Public Sculpture Series

By Feb 28, 2017
Courtesy

Organizers in Rutland hope public sculptures will attract visitors and help celebrate the region’s long ties to the marble industry. 

A Conversation With Candace Page, New England Newspaper Hall Of Fame Inductee

By & 5 hours ago
Candace Page headshot.
Courtesy

Vermont reporter Candace Page, who spent more than 30 years at the Burlington Free Press, was inducted into the New England Newspaper Hall of Fame in February. 

Young Writers Project: 'My Big, Beautiful Bubble'

By Liana Lansigan Feb 24, 2017
Liana Lansigan, a seventh grade student from Hanover, NH, writes about realizing that life isn't always fair and that there is discrimination in the world, including against her family because of their Japanese heritage.
Courtesy, Susan Reid

I live in a bubble