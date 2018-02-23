Young Writers Project: 'When Tears Were Left Untraced'

Day 1 of 7:

They were listening through the cracks in the wall.

I could hear them whispering,

giggling at the snorts from my nose.

Such a cry baby.

She'll never know we're here.

Completely oblivious to everything.

I wonder if they knew

I was crying over them.

Day 2 of 7:

I always cry discreetly after Spanish.

It's a given.

They knew that.

The course isn't even that hard.

She just wants attention.

She must have been raised by storm clouds or something.

I wonder if they knew

their glares from across the room caused my pain.

Day 3 of 7:

A 1 out of 4 sprawled across my paper.

It was something I'd never seen before,

even on my worst days.

She's so stupid.

She probably deserves that grade.

Ha! Her face is turning red.

I wonder if they knew

they were speaking out loud.

Day 4 of 7:

I'd never been a good public speaker.

My voice always quivered with tears,

and my eyes had the faint feel of darkness.

That was awful.

The literal worst.

A mute could do better than she could!

I wonder if they knew

I was scared of what they would think of me.

Day 5 of 7:

I thought I had gotten away that time,

sitting in the far corner of the math room,

right up front where I felt safe.

She's trying to impress the teacher.

Everyone knows she doesn't have friends.

Like, she doesn't have to flaunt it.

I wonder if they knew

I had feelings that were wounded too.

Day 6 of 7:

Not even in my own bed

did I feel safe from harm,

so I always had a light on.

Scaredy-cat much?

Look, it even has wittle fwishies.

Aw, just the cutest piece of garbage.

I wonder if they knew

they were even in my nightmares.

Day 7 of 7:

I finally found a way

to run and hide from their lies,

leaving my tears untraceable.

She's not here 'cause she's scared of us.

Probably faking a sick day or something.

Who needs her, anyway?

I wonder if they knew

the scars on my heart were never going to heal.

They still haven't.

