Young Writers Project: 'Who Are We?'

I am who I am,

But, truly, who are we?

I am a human down to a milligram;

We are living beings like a tree.

We all have similar physical features.

We share the world and nature,

Yet we look at ourselves as different creatures

As if we are divided by a great glacier.

Who we truly are is defined by the inside.

Our personality makes us significant.

This is what should make the great divide,

What might separate us as different.

It should not depend on a face.

This we all must embrace.

