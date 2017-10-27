Young Writers Project: 'Wind Wishes'

I see

wind turbines as a soaring bird,

a dove,

carrying green hope through the wind.

They symbolize a future,

a future where this expansive,

sun-washed, green valley

is "marred"

only by these pearl wind-dancers.

Stained brown posts

and an infinite jumble

of looping black electrical cord

entangle our homes,

yet they are nearly transparent

to our eyes.

Couldn't a distant white silhouette,

graceful arms turning to give us light

also go unnoticed,

if not admired?

The choice is to stare

at a fading photograph

until the color leaks out

and paper crumbles,

or retouch our ideals,

add in the figure

who scoops the air,

the land,

and us

into its arms.

