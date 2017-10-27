Related Program: 
Young Writers Project

Young Writers Project: 'Wind Wishes'

By Hazel Civalier 3 minutes ago
  • Hazel Civalier, 15, of Burlington writes an appreciation of wind power.
    Hazel Civalier

I see 
wind turbines as a soaring bird,
a dove,
carrying green hope through the wind.

They symbolize a future,
a future where this expansive,
sun-washed, green valley
is "marred" 
only by these pearl wind-dancers.

Stained brown posts
and an infinite jumble 
of looping black electrical cord
entangle our homes,
yet they are nearly transparent
to our eyes.

Couldn't a distant white silhouette,
graceful arms turning to give us light
also go unnoticed,
if not admired?

The choice is to stare 
at a fading photograph
until the color leaks out 
and paper crumbles,

or retouch our ideals,
add in the figure 
who scoops the air,
the land,
and us
into its arms.

The Young Writers Project provides VPR's audience another avenue to hear and read selections from Vermont's young writers. The thoughts and ideas expressed here are the writers' own and do not necessarily reflect those of Vermont Public Radio. The collaboration is organized by Susan Reid of Young Writers Project and Vermont Public Radio.

