Young Writers Project: 'Wind Wishes'

I see
wind turbines as a soaring bird,
a dove,
carrying green hope through the wind.
They symbolize a future,
a future where this expansive,
sun-washed, green valley
is "marred"
only by these pearl wind-dancers.
Stained brown posts
and an infinite jumble
of looping black electrical cord
entangle our homes,
yet they are nearly transparent
to our eyes.
Couldn't a distant white silhouette,
graceful arms turning to give us light
also go unnoticed,
if not admired?
The choice is to stare
at a fading photograph
until the color leaks out
and paper crumbles,
or retouch our ideals,
add in the figure
who scoops the air,
the land,
and us
into its arms.
The Young Writers Project provides VPR's audience another avenue to hear and read selections from Vermont's young writers. The thoughts and ideas expressed here are the writers' own and do not necessarily reflect those of Vermont Public Radio. The collaboration is organized by Susan Reid of Young Writers Project and Vermont Public Radio.