Vermont Edition

This Is Your Brain On Drugs: How Science Explains Addiction

By & 1 hour ago
  • Addicting drugs 'hijack' the reward pathways in the brain.
    Photoillustrsation by Ars Electronica / Flickr

Live call-in discussion: We've learned a lot about how devastating opiate addiction is for families and communities but on the next Vermont Edition, we're taking the conversation about addiction to the cellular level.

We'll learn what is actually happening in our brains and bodies that triggers an addiction, whether to heroin, alcohol or even to certain behaviors.

Our guest is Karen Lounsbury, professor of pharmacology at the University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine, where she runs a lab that researches cellular signaling.

Post your questions about the science of addiction below, or write to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

