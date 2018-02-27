Cartoonist Alison Bechdel Takes You On A Tour Of Her 'Inappropriately Intimate' Comics

Vermont has laid claim to cartoonist Alison Bechdel, making her its third (and current) cartoonist laureate. And now fans of Bechdel and those who are Bechdel-curious can see an exhibition of her work at UVM's Fleming Museum through May 20.

The weekly Seven Days newspaper has been a long time supporter of her work, publishing her long-running Dykes to Watch Out For strip until it ended its regular run in 2008. Bechdel is also known the world over for her graphic memoir, Fun Home, which was adapted for Broadway. She also won a MacArthur Genius Grant in 2014.

And when people talk about women in movies, they use something known as the "Bechdel Test": does the work of fiction have at least two women who talk to one another about something other than a man?

Vermont Edition caught up with the artist on Feb. 16 to walk through the gallery exhibition at the Fleming titled "Self-Confessed! The Inappropriately Intimate Comics of Alison Bechdel" and to discuss Bechdel's work.

Listen to that interview above, and watch a video with excerpts from Bechdel's tour below:

Disclosure: The Fleming Museum is a VPR underwriter.