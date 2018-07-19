Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Cellist Zoë Keating's Music Helps Her Move Forward After Loss

By & 29 minutes ago
  • Cellist Zoe Keating has released her first new EP in nearly a decade.
    Cellist Zoe Keating has released her first new EP in nearly a decade.
    Chase Jarvis / Courtesy of the Artist

With the help of a computer and foot pedal, cellist and composer Zoe Keating layers and loops her music to create a symphony out of one solo cello. After experiencing intense grief, she says her music also helped her discover new possibilities.

Keating moved to Burlington last year and last month she released her first new solo music since 2010, an EP called Snowmelt.

Keating has been a very public musician, engaging listeners on social media and her blog. It was an openness she says "shifted" once she became a mother, and shifted again when her husband was diagnosed with stage IV non-smoker's lung cancer in 2014. He died less than a year later.

Keating describes Snowmelt as "four songs from the end of a long winter." But winter has more than one meaning in her music.

Keating shares her story on the TEDMED stage

Broadcast on Thursday, July 19, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Arts & Culture
Music

Related Content

François Clemmons On His 'Mister Rogers' Role, His Career And Identity

By & Jul 16, 2018
We're talking to François Clemmons about his barrier-breaking role on "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" and the rest of his career.
Jane Lindholm / VPR

If you've seen the new documentary about Mr. Rogers you'll recognize François Clemmons for his memorable role as Officer Clemmons on Mister Rogers' Neighborhood - making him one of the first African-American actors with a recurring role on kids' TV. We're talking to him about his life and work, including a prolific singing career and the last few decades he's spent in Middlebury, Vermont.