Federal Agency Orders Shutdown Of Vermont's EB-5 Regional Center

  • The Tram Haus Lodge at Jay Peak was one project invested in by foreign investors through the EB-5 program. The federal government has terminated the state-run Regional Center that oversees EB-5 projects in Vermont.
    Angela Evancie / VPR File

The federal government has ordered a shutdown of the state-run office that oversees EB-5 projects in Vermont, throwing into question the future of major development ventures that are already underway.

The "Regional Center" that oversees EB-5 projects in Vermont came under a national microscope in 2016, when the Securities and Exchange Commission accused two men — Ariel Quiros and Bill Stenger — of using the program to defraud foreign investors of more than $200 million.

In a "Notice of Termination" issued last week, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services says the state-run Regional Center that was supposed to serve as an EB-5 watchdog failed "to provide adequate and proper oversight, monitoring, and management of its projects."

The federal agency says those failures may have allowed the alleged fraud to flourish, and that the state can no longer “demonstrate that the regional center is continuing to promote economic growth.”

Officials in the administration of Gov. Phil Scott say the state plans to appeal the decision to terminate the Vermont Regional Center.

Secretary of Commerce Michael Schirling says the state wants to shutter the Vermont Regional Center eventually, but that a slower “wind down” of the program would protect the investments and potential jobs from legitimate and ongoing EB-5 projects.

“EB-5 projects across the state have contributed tens of millions of dollars in economic development including current construction at Mt. Snow and recently completed construction at the Jay Peak Stateside Project,” Schirling said in a press release Monday. “The wind-down plan allows that money to remain invested in Vermont and preserves the many jobs that have been created.” 

This story will be updated.

EB-5 Investor Lawsuit Against Vermont State Officials Dismissed

By Apr 20, 2018
A Vermont judge has dismissed a lawsuit against the state officials who oversaw allegedly fraudulent EB-5 projects in the Northeast Kingdom. 

Vermont Finance Commissioner Favors Gradual Closure Of EB-5 Center

By & Aug 22, 2017
Hilary Niles / For VPR

On August 21, Gov. Phil Scott's administration announced plans to wind down the state's EB-5 regional center.

Feds Say Inadequate State Oversight 'Allowed' Alleged EB-5 Fraud To Flourish

By Aug 22, 2017
In June, the victims of one of the largest alleged frauds in state history filed a lawsuit against the state of Vermont. Last week, their case might have gotten a boost from an unlikely ally: the federal government.

'Dark Day For Vermont': NEK Developers Allegedly Duped Investors Out Of Millions

By Apr 14, 2016
Jeb Wallace-Brodeur for VPR

A private venture that was supposed to spark an economic renaissance in northern Vermont has turned into what state and federal authorities are calling a “Ponzi-like” fraud on foreign investors, who have allegedly been duped out of tens of millions of dollars by the owner of Jay Peak. 