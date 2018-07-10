Federal Agency Orders Shutdown Of Vermont's EB-5 Regional Center

The federal government has ordered a shutdown of the state-run office that oversees EB-5 projects in Vermont, throwing into question the future of major development ventures that are already underway.

The "Regional Center" that oversees EB-5 projects in Vermont came under a national microscope in 2016, when the Securities and Exchange Commission accused two men — Ariel Quiros and Bill Stenger — of using the program to defraud foreign investors of more than $200 million.

In a "Notice of Termination" issued last week, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services says the state-run Regional Center that was supposed to serve as an EB-5 watchdog failed "to provide adequate and proper oversight, monitoring, and management of its projects."

The federal agency says those failures may have allowed the alleged fraud to flourish, and that the state can no longer “demonstrate that the regional center is continuing to promote economic growth.”

Officials in the administration of Gov. Phil Scott say the state plans to appeal the decision to terminate the Vermont Regional Center.

Secretary of Commerce Michael Schirling says the state wants to shutter the Vermont Regional Center eventually, but that a slower “wind down” of the program would protect the investments and potential jobs from legitimate and ongoing EB-5 projects.

“EB-5 projects across the state have contributed tens of millions of dollars in economic development including current construction at Mt. Snow and recently completed construction at the Jay Peak Stateside Project,” Schirling said in a press release Monday. “The wind-down plan allows that money to remain invested in Vermont and preserves the many jobs that have been created.”

