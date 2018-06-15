Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Let's Get Entomological: It's The Bug Show

By & 48 minutes ago
  • Close up of a teal dragonfly's eyes
    "Vermont Edition" gets up close and personal with dragonflies and other insects on this latest bug show.
    Macroworld / iStock

They're out there, again. Bees, borers and butterflies. Dragonflies, damselflies and dobsonflies. And now Vermont Edition is ready to get up close and personal with all of them.

Writer and field naturalist Bryan Pfeiffer and Kent McFarland, conservation biologist at the Vermont Center for Ecostudies and host of VPR's Outdoor Radio, both join the program to discuss monarch butterfly populations, the effects of the emerald ash borer on other insects and the plight of the bumblebee. Plus, they'll answer your questions.

Post your insect questions — or photos — below or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast on Monday, June 18, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Environment

Related Content

The Box Elder Bugs Are Back In Force

By & Oct 25, 2017
Conservation biologist Kent McFarland spoke with "Vermont Edition" about the robust number of box elder bugs currently populating the state.
Renman1605 / iStock

For those of you who have been shocked by huge clusters of bugs that are graphite in color with red piping, fear not. It's just a little box elder bug invasion.

Why Do Ants Bite?

By & Jun 8, 2018
Ants tend to live in large, specialized colonies where every individual has a job that benefits the whole community.
Cabezonification / iStock

Why do ants bite? Do both male and female ants have stingers? Do ants sleep? What do they do in the winter? In this episode we learn all about the fascinating world of ants with Brian Fisher, curator of entomology at the California Academy of Sciences. Fisher has identified about 1000 different species of ants!

Get Your Entomology On: The Annual Bug Show

By & Jun 19, 2017
Seen here is "Sympetrum obtrusum" or a white-faced meadowhawk, snapped by today's show guest Bryan Pfeiffer. Click through this slideshow to see more of Pfeiffer's photography.
Bryan Pfeiffer, courtesy

Even if you're not a fan of insects, you have to be intrigued by their variety, colors, and characteristics. The annual bug show is your opportunity to learn about and get more comfortable with the insects that surround you.