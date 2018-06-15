Let's Get Entomological: It's The Bug Show

They're out there, again. Bees, borers and butterflies. Dragonflies, damselflies and dobsonflies. And now Vermont Edition is ready to get up close and personal with all of them.

Writer and field naturalist Bryan Pfeiffer and Kent McFarland, conservation biologist at the Vermont Center for Ecostudies and host of VPR's Outdoor Radio, both join the program to discuss monarch butterfly populations, the effects of the emerald ash borer on other insects and the plight of the bumblebee. Plus, they'll answer your questions.

Post your insect questions — or photos — below or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast on Monday, June 18, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.