Related Programs: 
VPR News
The Frequency

State Board Of Education Delays Vote On New Special Ed Rules

By 10 minutes ago
  • The State Board of Education, seen here at a meeting in Barre on Tuesday, says it needs more information before it's ready to vote on new special-education rules.
    The State Board of Education, seen here at a meeting in Barre on Tuesday, says it needs more information before it's ready to vote on new special-education rules.
    Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

The State Board of Education has postponed a vote on a controversial proposal that would require independent schools to accept all students, regardless of their special-education needs.

Supporters of the proposed change say that if an independent school receives public money, then it should have to accommodate the same range of special-education services that public schools are required to provide.

Independent schools, and the people who support them, say the proposed mandate would be financially catastrophic for small institutions that already do their best to take in students with most disabilities.

“We did postpone that so we could dive deeper, and look especially at special ed, and the implications of the rules on independent schools,” Krista Huling, interim chairwoman of the 11-person State Board of Education, said Tuesday.

The decision to postpone the vote until May came during a day-long meeting of the state board Tuesday. Huling says the Agency of Education has agreed to provide staffing and resources so that the board, whose members are appointed by the governor, can better analyze the impacts of the proposal.

As it conducts its analysis, Huling says the board will consult not only with independent schools, but also with disability-rights watchdogs, including the American Civil Liberties Union.

The proposed rule change has sparked outcry from lawmakers whose districts are host to independent schools. Legislation introduced in both the House and the Senate would strip the State Board of Education of its rulemaking authority. The bills are a direct response to the board’s proposed rule change.

Tags: 
Education
Government & Politics
The Frequency
VPR News

Related Content

Proposed Rules Could Mean Changes For How Independent Schools Provide Special Education

By 54 minutes ago
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

The State Board of Education is proposing some controversial new rules, which some private school advocates say threaten the very existence of some of these schools. And one of the big issues of contention is special education.

For The Sharon Academy, Proposed Oversight Would Threaten Independent Approach

By Feb 20, 2017
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

About one-third of the towns in Vermont have some kind of school choice, and independent schools have opened up near these communities to take advantage of the choice system. Now, the State Board of Education is proposing new rules for these schools — and people in the communities are fighting back.

For Dedicated Athletes, School Choice Provides Access To Elite Sports Academies

By 22 hours ago
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

Among the dozens of independent schools in Vermont that accept public students through the state's school choice system, none are more specialized than the winter academies. The oldest of these institutions is Burke Mountain Academy.