Target Is Coming To Vermont October 2018

Target has signed a lease to open a "small-format store" in South Burlington on Dorset Street.

The 60,000-square-foot store will be the retailer's first in Vermont, and will mean they operate stores in all 50 states.

Vermont's first store is part of an effort by the retailer to open more "small-format stores" designed to serve communities near college campuses and in urban areas.

According to a press release from the company:

The Vermont store, located at 155 Dorset St., will provide neighboring residents and University of Vermont students in the Burlington area with a quick-trip shopping experience with a curated assortment mix, including: Men’s and women’s apparel and accessories, including Target exclusive brands

Kids’ and baby apparel, accessories and back-to-school items

An assortment of home and décor essentials

Health, personal care and beauty products, featuring natural and organic products

A grocery selection including fresh produce, grab-and-go items, snacks and meal solutions

“As we focus on growing the Vermont economy, bringing in new employers with a commitment to creating jobs and providing career opportunities for Vermonters is so valuable to those efforts," said Gov. Phil Scott, in a press release from the company. "While we may be the last state to join the Target family, we know they will quickly become part of the Vermont community, and look forward to seeing its long-term success in the state.”

The store is expected to employ 75 people. South Burlington city manager Kevin Dorn says they will make "great additions to our business community."