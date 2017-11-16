Related Program: 
What Does 'Aging Well' Look Like In Vermont?

By & 1 hour ago
  • We’ll look at how this generation of Vermonters is redefining what it means to grow old.
    stockstudioX / iStock

Live call-in discussion: By 2030, the number of Vermonters over 65 will grow by 50 percent. Baby boomers rarely do things the same way their parents did, and retirement is no exception. We're looking at how this generation of Vermonters is redefining what it means to grow old.

Monica Hutt, the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living, and Dr. Michael LaMantia of the University of Vermont Medical Center will join us to explore the impact this re-imagining of retirement will have on housing, health care and the Vermont economy.

How are you approaching retirement? Do you plan to work past 65? Change up your living situation to be more affordable or closer to the city? Send us an email or leave a comment below.

Explore VPR's Aging Well Series

How Will The Vermont Economy Fare?

Because boomers are approaching retirement differently than previous generations, the state's economy could be in for a shake up. Here's what that could look like.

Putting A Squeeze On The State's Housing System

A 2015 report estimates that 1,165 households will not be able to find adequate senior care facilities by the year 2020. We explore housing options in Vermont for seniors.

Keeping Health Care Costs Manageable

When it comes to health care, studies show that people over 65 use far more services than younger people. But some exciting new research is pointing at ways to reverse that trend.

Broadcast live Friday, Nov. 17, 2017 at noon, and rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Where Boomers Decide To Live Will Put Squeeze On Entire Vermont Housing System

By Nov 14, 2017
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

As the baby boomers head into retirement the decisions they make about where they want to live will have ripple effects throughout the state's housing market.

As Vermont Baby Boomers Start To Retire, How Will The State's Economy Fare?

By Nov 15, 2017
Robert Oeser retired from his job as a patrol officer when he was 55, and started working part time a few years later.
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

The baby boom generation is rewriting the rules around aging, and the direction they take during retirement will have profound effects on the state’s economy.

For Vermont Boomers, Preventing Chronic Conditions Keeps Medical Costs In Check

By 1 hour ago
A yoga class at the Montpelier Senior Activity Center. The class' instructor, Sarah Parker-Givens, says the class offers many health benefits for students.
Bob Kinzel / VPR

When it comes to health care, studies show that people over 65 use far more services than younger people, but some new research is pointing at ways to reverse that trend.