What Does 'Aging Well' Look Like In Vermont?

Live call-in discussion: By 2030, the number of Vermonters over 65 will grow by 50 percent. Baby boomers rarely do things the same way their parents did, and retirement is no exception. We're looking at how this generation of Vermonters is redefining what it means to grow old.

Monica Hutt, the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living, and Dr. Michael LaMantia of the University of Vermont Medical Center will join us to explore the impact this re-imagining of retirement will have on housing, health care and the Vermont economy.

How are you approaching retirement? Do you plan to work past 65? Change up your living situation to be more affordable or closer to the city? Send us an email or leave a comment below.

Broadcast live Friday, Nov. 17, 2017 at noon, and rebroadcast at 7 p.m.