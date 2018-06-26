Related Program: 
Scott Will Allow Budget To Pass Without His Signature

  • House Speaker Mitzi Johnson and Senate President Tim Ashe have a plan to avoid a government shutdown on July 1st if lawmakers are still at an impasse with Governor Phil Scott over property tax rates
    Gov. Phil Scott said in a statement Monday that he will allow the latest budget passed by the Vermont Legislature to become law without his signature.
    Meg Malone / VPR File

Gov. Phil Scott said Monday night that while he doesn’t support lawmakers’ latest state budget proposal, the prospect of a government shutdown has left him “with no choice but to allow this bill to become law without my signature.”

Scott had long said he wouldn’t support any budget that allows for an increase in statewide property tax rates. While the spending plan passed by lawmakers Monday uses about $24 million in surplus money to keep tax rates flat for residents, it would result in a 4.5-cent rate increase on businesses and second homeowners.

In a lengthy written statement sent out late Monday night, Scott chided House and Senate lawmakers for refusing to heed his property tax directive.  

“And despite multiple paths offered by my administration and a bipartisan group of lawmakers, it’s clear majority leaders are willing to threaten a shutdown of state government, just to unnecessarily raise tax rates,” Scott said.

Despite his opposition, however, Scott said he’ll allow the new budget to go into law, in order to avert the government shutdown that might have gone into place had Vermont entered the new fiscal year without a spending plan in place.

“As Governor, I will not put the health and safety of Vermonters or the stability of our economy at risk,” Scott said. “While I do not support raising any tax rates in a year we have a $55 million surplus, this debate has gone as far as it can responsibly go.”

Scott vetoed the first two budgets lawmakers sent him this year, for largely the same reason he opposes their latest proposal.

